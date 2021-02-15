E.Some people would rather go to the dentist than make an appointment with the proctologist. Digestion and all of the following is associated with disgust, shame, or repression for most people. Unfortunately, because you postpone a visit to the doctor or treat pain on your own, it can be life-threatening.

Marek Doniec is a resident doctor in Kiel and an enthusiastic proctologist. In an interview, he explains when an appointment with his colleagues is essential, which prejudices are outdated and why red color in the chair does not always have to be a cause for panic.

WORLD: It seems as if the Germans are very ambivalent when it comes to the buttocks: on the one hand, many love their flat flush toilet, where you can see the results of the toilet visit – on the other hand, things like visiting the proctologist are not exactly high on the priority list.

Marek Doniec: Unfortunately I have to agree with you, a visit to the proctologist is still on the taboo list. Even if not every little thing needs to be treated by the doctor, there are symptoms that must be alarming for everyone.