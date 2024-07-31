From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/31/2024 – 5:30

Microentrepreneurs are entitled to an exclusive line of credit through the ProCred 360a federal government program that offers credit with 50% lower interest rates, announced on Tuesday, the 30th.

+ Salaries in Brazil are ‘flattened’ and hiring value is ‘very low’, says minister

For now, R$5 billion in credit is available, and the government will allocate R$1.5 billion to guarantee banks.

According to the federal government, historically, small entrepreneurs have more difficulty accessing credit, as they do not have guarantees to offer to banks, and end up borrowing money at a higher cost than larger companies.

Who can apply?

Individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) and companies with annual revenue of up to R$360 thousand.

What interest will be charged?

ProCred provides interest rates in line with the Selic rate, currently at 10.50% per year, plus 5% per year, which will result in interest of just over 1% per month.

How much can be borrowed?

Loans are limited to 30% of the previous year’s revenue. However, for women-led businesses, the limit is 50% of the previous year’s revenue. Loans can be repaid in up to 60 months.

Which banks participate?

Banco do Brasil and Caixa are the banks that have already confirmed their participation in the program. At BB, the line has been available since Tuesday, the 30th, and at Caixa, it starts on August 1st. According to the Ministry of Finance, other banks should start offering the line in the coming weeks.