If you are a procrastinator or a procrastinator, do not leave reading this article for later: postponing tasks, postponing appointments and systematically delaying work can cause problems that go far beyond the direct consequences of postponement – ​​and harm your health.

This is the conclusion of a study carried out by scientists from several Swedish universities involving more than 3,500 university students in the country, recently published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The maxim, therefore, of not leaving for tomorrow what can be done today has more than a motivational meaning: it becomes a medical recommendation. “Procrastination was associated with subsequent worsening in mental health (depression, anxiety and stress levels), disabling pain in the upper extremities, behaviors associated with an unhealthy lifestyle (poor quality of sleep and physical inactivity), and worsening in risk factors. psychosocial health (greater feelings of loneliness and greater economic difficulties)”, says the text.

Defining procrastination as a “voluntary delay in an intended course of action despite the expectation of problems caused by delay”, the research was based on a study conducted between August 2019 and December 2021, working with students from 8 universities in Sweden , verified in five moments during the period.

The measurements were established from the notes of the students themselves on a scale, from a level 1 of procrastination (“very rare or that does not represent me”) to level 5 (“very common or always represents me”). From this score, the scientists were able to associate, nine months later, the rates of procrastination with eventual health aggravations.

More, however, than simply determining the impact of delays, the study reiterates how much universities can bring problems to the health of their students. “Considering that procrastination is prevalent among university students, these findings may be of great importance to improve understanding of students’ health”, says the research.

In addition to the conclusions, the survey method was, however, criticized for having been carried out during the pandemic, when the general conditions of activities and the participants themselves were under extraordinary circumstances.