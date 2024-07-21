Consumer protection agency did not disclose the number of consumers affected; names, telephone numbers and CPFs were disclosed

O Procon of Sao Paulo said on Wednesday (17.Jul.2024) that he initiated an investigation procedure against the Netshoes because of a data leak that could impact a large number of the company’s consumers.

According to Procon, the leaked information includes names, telephone numbers, CPFs and information about purchase orders made by customers.

The consumer protection agency wants to clarify whether there were problems related to the legislation on data storage and protection, established in LGPD (General Law on the Protection of Personal Data).

Procon states that specific regulations on personal data must be complied with, as well as the Consumer Protection Code.

Netshoes stated that it may have been the victim of a “cyber incident”.

“As soon as it was informed about the incident, Netshoes reinforced all security and control measures. […] The company has also started a forensic investigation into the incident and will work together with the relevant authorities, including the National Data Protection Authorityto clarify the circumstances of the episode and avoid any potential setbacks for customers.“, the company said.

In 2018, the company was the victim of an attack when data from around 2 million consumers was leaked. It was ordered to pay a fine of R$500,000.

With information from Brazil Agency.