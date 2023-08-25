The agency says that the “next step” is to analyze complaints to determine possible irregularities and then apply fines

O Procon-SP (Sao Paulo Consumer Protection and Defense Program) informed this Thursday (24.Aug.2023) that it has instituted an investigation procedure against the 123Miles after the company did not respond “in a satisfactory way” to questions.

In a statement, the agency stated that “the next step” will be the analysis of customer complaints of the airline miles company “to investigate possible irregularities and the possibility of imposing sanctions”, such as fines. Here’s the full of the note (194 KB).

On Friday (18.Aug.2023), 123Milhas announced the temporary suspension of the issuance of tickets for a promotional line with shipments scheduled from September to December 2023. On Saturday (19.Aug), Procon-SP notified the company because of what happened.

The canceled tickets were part of the Promo plan, which offers cheaper prices and flexible pricing. It is stipulated in the purchase contract which suspensions can be carried out. However, the CDC (Consumer Defense Code) determines the annulment of abusive clauses.

The company offers vouchers (a document that gives the right to reimbursement) for customers who lost their tickets.

“Consumers, the recommendation is that they continue to seek, as a first step, direct contact with the company, requesting compliance with the offer and carefully evaluating any and all counterproposals or compensation that may be offered, reinforcing that the choice will be always from the consumer, as established by the CDC”said Procon.

“Unable to reach an agreement that they consider satisfactory, consumers must register their complaints with Procon-SP, emphasizing that those whose appointments are scheduled for a short period of time can appeal to the Judiciary”completed.

