The São Paulo Procon published the notice of the selection process for hiring 36 interns. The registration deadline starts this Monday (20) and runs until April 11. The test will be online during the same registration period.

Vacancies are for high school (25) and higher (11) students from São Paulo, Campinas, Presidente Prudente, Santos, São José do Rio Preto and Ribeirão Preto.

High school students must be enrolled from the first year onwards and university students must take the graphic design or advertising courses from the second semester onwards (1 vacancy) and administration (10 vacancies).

The internship journey will be 20 or 30 hours a week. The scholarship varies from R$ 475.05 to R$ 937.59, plus a transport allowance of R$ 8.80 per day. Registration is free and must be done at website of the Company-School Integration Center (CIEE).