Body wants more details to evaluate the matter and guide consumers after meeting with company representatives

Procon de São Paulo again notified Netflix with a request for more information about the additional charge to users who share their streaming service passwords. The body held a meeting on Thursday (June 1, 2023) with the company. Netflix has until June 7 to submit requested details.

The São Paulo agency had already notified Netflix on May 24. In announcement, the consumer protection body said it had received many complaints about Netflix’s new policy. He explained that the purpose of the notification is to understand the new billing criteria adopted by the company to, thus, “Analyze possible violations of the Consumer Protection Code”.

Netflix announced on May 23 that it would start charging an additional R$12.90 per month in Brazil for users who share their platform passwords with other people outside their homes. The measure was already in force since last year in other countries, such as Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

According to Netflix, “the account must be used by a single household” is that “everyone who lives in the same house can use Netflix wherever they want, whether at home, on the street, or while traveling”.

About the new request from Procon-SP, the Director of Customer Service and Guidance at Procon-SP, Rodrigo Tritapepe, said that the explanations need more detail so that the specialists of the consumer protection agency firm their position on the issue.