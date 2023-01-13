THE Procon-SP (São Paulo Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation) announced this Friday (13.jan.2023) that the Americans had almost 9,500 complaints registered by consumers in 2021. He stated that, in view of the news published about the R$ 20 billion breach in the accounts, he notified the group about the possible impacts on customers. Here’s the full of the press release (105 KB).

The company will have to inform the extent to which purchases made by consumers are compromised and detail how many will be affected.

“[A Americanas] should clarify whether the complaints of the last 90 (ninety) days on the Procon-SP platform are related to reported problems and, if so, what is the company’s action plan for solving“, said.

The company has until the 17th to answer the questions.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The executive Sergio Rial was announced to command Americanas in August 2022, but assumed the presidency on January 2 of this year. On January 11, after 10 days as commander of the company, he resigned after identifying accounting inconsistencies of BRL 20 billion. He replaced Miguel Gutierrez, who led the retailer for 20 years.

THE CVM (Securities and Exchange Commission) determines that there is an independent auditor for the balance sheets. Since October 2019, the PwC Brazil took on this role, replacing the KPMG. The company approved Americanas’ balance sheets without reservations in 2021.

THE Power360 contacted PwC, which said it does not talk about customer cases. The space remains open.

After the announcement, Americanas shares fell 77% in B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange). The company’s market value fell from R$ 10 billion to R$ 2.5 billion.

The details of the accounting inconsistencies are not yet clear. In video, Sergio Rial said that he took office on January 2nd and that he is not able to answer all questions about the inconsistencies, but that he will help the company, even if he is outside. He stated that it is not a theme only for 2022, but for “several years passed”.

“I am not able at this moment to be able to tell you when it started [essas inconsistências]”, declared.

The former president of Americanas said that there are problems with the drawn-out risk, also known as advances to suppliers or confirm. “It is nothing more than the presence of the bank in the financing structure in the company’s supplier account. […] I realize that a good part of this Americanas supplier account was, essentially, bank debt, which, therefore, will have to be recataloged as such. Obviously, to be approved by the external audit”he stated.



Reproduction/YouTube – 12.jan.2023 Sergio Rial resigned as president of Americanas after detecting accounting inconsistencies in the balance sheet

He stated that the R$ 20 billion are several accounting estimates from recent years that “are on the swing”. “We are not talking about a number that is off balance sheet. […] It’s just not registered, appropriated over the last few years.”he declared.

Sergio Rial said that the company has a gross debt of R$30 billion to R$35 billion, a cash position of R$8 billion to R$9 billion and a shareholders’ equity of around R$16 billion. “The company continues to sell, and it is absolutely viable. It has a mismatched level of debt so it can proceed. The capitalization conversation will have to take place […] The size of what has to be done is not necessarily what I wanted at first”, he said, about the resignation.

He stated that a major risk is interruption of the financing line to suppliers carried out by banks.

INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE

The Americanas retailer announced on Thursday (12.jan.) an independent committee to determine the reasons for the R$ 20 billion hole in the company’s balance sheet. The group will be led by the lawyer Otávio Yazbek.

They will also integrate Vanessa Claro Lopes and Pedro Melo.

THE AMEC (Association of Investors in the Capital Market) said, in a note, that it is monitoring with concern the content and consequences of the accounting inconsistencies detected. He stated that, according to the company’s material fact, it is not possible to determine all the impacts on the company’s financial statement and balance sheet.

“AMEC externalizes its perplexity regarding the performance of the company’s governance bodies and their respective gatekeepers, mainly audits, in light of the estimated magnitude of the accounting inconsistency“, said.

The association also criticized Sergio Rial’s explanations in a private conference call, with limited access.

“In favor of due transparency, AMEC understands that there is a need for timely and more objective manifestations by the company’s governance bodies, in particular, its board of directors“, said. The note is signed by the association’s chief executive, Fábio Coelho.

3 ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES

THE CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) announced on Thursday (12.jan.2023) that it opened 3 administrative proceedings to investigate Americanas. Here’s the full of the press release (114 KB). He said that he will take the appropriate measures for the “adequate and careful clarification of all acts, facts and events in relation to the case”. Here are the processes:

According to the commission, in the event of illegality or infractions, each of those involved may be duly held responsible for the “rigor of the law and to the extent applicable”.. The CVM may also sue the Federal Police and the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The purpose of the CVM is to ensure the efficient functioning of the capital market and the preservation of a conducive, safe environment that adheres to constitutional principles for all market agents, ensuring the protection of investors.