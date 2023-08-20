Organ wants to know the reasons for canceling trips and how the company prepared to deal with the situation

O procon (Consumer Protection and Defense Program) of São Paulo informed this Saturday (19.Aug.2023) that it will notify the 123Miles because of the suspension of purchases of promotional tickets. The action will be filed on Monday (21.Aug).

“The consumer protection agency will ask 123Milhas, among other things, the reasons for changing the rules, how the company prepared for this situation, how it is informing its customers and what are the mitigation or compensation measures”, says a program note. Here’s the full (121 KB).

Procon recommends that affected citizens contact the agency asking for clarification on the situation. The ideal would be to present the specific situations of each one. If expectations are not met, Procon recommends making a complaint on the agency’s official website.

Canceled tickets are part of the Promo plan, which offers cheaper prices and flexible pricing. It is stipulated in the purchase contract which suspensions can be carried out. However, the Consumer Protection Code determines the annulment of abusive clauses.

The company offers vouchers (document that gives the right to reimbursement) for customers who lost their tickets.