With the high number of airline employees in quarantine because of covid-19 and the authorization of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) to reduce the number of crew on aircraft, passengers are being reassigned to other flights. For this reason, Procon-SP placed teams at Congonhas Airport, in the south of São Paulo, to help and guide consumers.

According to Procon-SP, the passenger is entitled to re-accommodation if their flight is cancelled, even if due to force majeure and that is not the fault of the airline, as is the case with covid-19. It is also the consumer’s right to opt for a full refund of the amounts paid within seven days or for the rebooking of the ticket at no cost.

According to the resolution, if the cancellation was requested by the passenger, the company may charge the fines provided for in the contract for reimbursement. Procon-SP points out, however, that the fines cannot be abusive and says that the values ​​must be consistent with the amount paid for the ticket. “In any case, the company has seven days to make the refund, counting from the passenger’s request”, warns the agency.

Some rules remain in force: if the flight is delayed by one hour, the consumer is entitled to use communication channels such as the internet and telephone and, if the delay is two hours, the company must provide adequate food. When the delay exceeds four hours, the consumer is entitled to accommodation service, in case of overnight stay and transfer.

If the airline does not comply with the provisions of the Consumer Defense Code and Anac, the passenger can file a complaint with the site of Procon-SP.

