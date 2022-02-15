Procon-SP fined NS2 – responsible for the websites Netshoes and Zattini, brands that belong to Magazine Luiza – for selling expired products and other practices that disrespect consumer legislation. The amount of the fine, calculated in accordance with the Consumer Defense Code and applied through an administrative process, was 4.8 million reais. The company has the right to defence.

According to Procon-SP, the registered complaint and the documents presented by the company regarding the questioning attest to the sale of protein bar out of date.

The sanction was also applied due to the fact that the company reduced the deadline for consumers to complain about products that have manufacturing problems.

Procon-SP reports that, on the websites, there is information that this period for some products (bicycles, skates, scooters and watches) is 30 days and not 90, which is provided for by the Consumer Protection Code. “With this, the company restricts rights inherent in the consumption relationship and incurs an abusive practice”, argues the institution.

Another abusive practice adopted by NS2, in the view of Procon-SP, is to direct the consumer to the manufacturer when the purchased product presents a problem within the legal guarantee period (90 days), and, according to the legislation, the responsibility is joint and several. between suppliers (manufacturer and store).

In addition, the institution argues that the websites did not inform their electronic addresses in a prominent and easily visible place – which is also contrary to the legislation.

In a statement, Netshoes stated that “the principle is to always work within the laws and rules in force. Therefore, it disagrees with the application of the penalty and will appeal the decision of Procon”. In addition, it informs that it complies with the best consumer service practices and that its policy is recognized by institutions such as Reclame Aqui, which provides the company with the RA 1000 seal.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat