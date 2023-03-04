Organ says that the case is a married sale, which forces the consumer to buy the item separately from the smartphone

Procon-MG fined Apple BRL 12 million on Thursday (2.Mar.2023) for selling the latest iPhone models without the charger. According to the decision of the agency, it is a married sale, which would force the consumer to buy the smartphone and the charger separately, essential for the operation of the cell phone.

“It is a clear violation of objective good faith by subordinating the main product to the accessory product”says prosecutor Fernando Martins.

Procon-MG also says that, if it weren’t for that, the company “doesn’t do single test” that the final price of the product has been reduced to the consumer: “Alleges but does not prove”.

Prosecutor Fernando Martins claims that Apple was approached in an attempt to reach an agreement with the authorities, but the company “did not register any interest”.

Once notified, Apple has 10 days to appeal the Procon-MG decision or, otherwise, must pay the fine within 30 working days.

O Power360 attempted to contact Apple but had not received a response as of this writing. The space remains open for demonstration.

This is not the first time that the company has been fined in Brazil for selling the iPhone’s separate charger.

Procon-SP fined Apple BRL 10.5 million in March 2021. The Ministry of Justice fined the company BRL 12.2 million in September 2022. The company was also fined BRL 100 million in October of 2022 by the Justice of São Paulo.