7/10/2023 – 3:00 pm

Procon-SP recently included 28 new sites in its list “Avoid These Sites” after receiving complaints of irregularities in the practice of e-commerce, mainly the lack of delivery of the product purchased by the consumer. Created in 2011 with the aim of alerting consumers against e-commerce companies that infringe consumer rights, the list “Avoid these sites” currently has 91 registered email addresses.

The companies that make up the list are suppliers that had complaints registered with the Procon-SP, were notified and did not respond or were not found, including in traces made in the databases of bodies such as the Board of Trade and the Federal Revenue, making it impossible for any attempt to mediate between the parties or the opening of an administrative proceeding. The list also includes sites created exclusively to deceive the consumer, which do not carry out electronic commerce of products and services.

Online shopping tips

To avoid scams and problems, it is essential that consumers take some precautions when shopping online. In that sense, the This Is Money interviewed the professor of Law at Ibmec Brasília, Thiago Sorrentino, and the lawyer specializing in consumer law, Afonso Morais, to draw up a list of recommendations. Check out:

• Check the seller’s reputation: before making a purchase, research the seller’s or store’s reputation on the Procon website, on specialized websites, in the press and at the Federal and State Revenue Service. Look on the website for the store’s identification (corporate name, CNPJ, telephone and other forms of contact, in addition to e-mail) and check that this information is correct.

Prefer buying from well-established companies based in Brazil that offer a clear and consistent refund policy. Read reviews from other buyers and see if there are any recurring complaints about the seller or product. For a higher level of security, although it is more expensive, it is possible to check the integrity of the seller in credit protection agencies;

• “When the alms are too much, the saint is suspicious”: be aware of offers that seem to be very good and be wary of drastic reductions in prices. If something looks suspicious, it’s best to investigate further before proceeding with your purchase. Scams and fraud are common especially in tempting offers;

• Read the privacy and return policies: before finalizing the purchase, carefully read the site’s privacy policies and return conditions. Make sure you understand the terms and conditions in case of problems with the product or delivery, as this information is essential to guarantee consumer rights;

• Use well-known platforms and access purchase sites from reliable equipment: choose to use well-known e-commerce platforms that have security and buyer protection systems. Do not use pirated software, update your device’s systems and take security measures (antivirus, browser integrity check, etc).

Check your browser’s address bar for a “lock” or if the address starts with “https://” instead of “http://”. These signs indicate that the communication between you and the website is encrypted, providing greater protection against cyber attacks;

• Make passwords strong and unique: When creating an account on an e-commerce platform, choose strong and unique passwords. Avoid using obvious passwords or personal information that can be easily guessed. The use of strong passwords is an important measure to protect your account and personal information;

• Use secure payment methods: opt for payment methods such as credit cards or recognized payment platforms, which offer consumer protection in case of problems with the purchase. Do not buy from sites where the only accepted forms of payment are bank slips, direct deposits into current accounts or transfers via PIX;

• Save receipts: print or save all documents that demonstrate the purchase and confirmation of the order (payment receipt, contract, advertisements, etc.);

• Trust your gut: Be cautious when shopping online and if anything looks suspicious or raises questions, don’t proceed with the transaction.

Consumer rights

Consumer rights

The consumer has rights guaranteed by law and, if there is any problem with the purchase of products or services, such as lack of delivery, product defect or divergence from what was advertised, contact the seller or the e-platform. -commerce to look for a solution. If your attempts at solutions are not met, it is advisable to seek legal assistance to protect your rights and obtain possible compensation.
























