The agency highlights that stores are not obliged to accept the exchange of products that are not defective

Christmas is over, but those gifts that people often receive in the wrong color, out of taste or size remain. Procon (Consumer Protection and Defense Program) highlights, however, that no store is obliged to exchange the product if it does not present any type of quality or quantity defect.

According to Consumer Protection Code, the customer is only entitled to exchange the product if it is not possible to replace the defective parts or if the defect is not remedied within a maximum period of 30 days. In this case, the consumer will be able to choose between replacing the product with another in perfect condition, receiving their money back or even obtaining a proportional price reduction.

However, despite knowing that there is no obligation to make exchanges just based on taste or size, many stores, in order to avoid disappointment and retain customer loyalty, offer this benefit in their exchange policy. This information must, however, be clearly displayed to the consumer, with all the necessary conditions to use this benefit.

Invoice

Procon warns that even when purchasing gifts, the invoice must be given to the buyer, as it constitutes the official document that proves the date, place and object of the purchase. If the product presents any problem, it is the consumer's guarantee.

The purchase invoice can be electronic or printed. In any case, it must be delivered to the consumer, including when purchasing online. Many stores that offer gift exchanges also provide a receipt, without the price of the merchandise, which can be used by the recipient if the product is not to their liking. Therefore, this document must be placed with the package.

Online shopping

When shopping online, the article 49 of the Consumer Protection Code defines that if the buyer regrets the purchase made for any reason, he or she may cancel it within 7 days, counting from receiving the product or signing the contract. This way, he will have a full refund of the amounts paid, including shipping, if applicable.

Procon highlights, however, that this operation does not constitute an exchange but, rather, regret. The exchange of products in virtual stores follows the same rules as in physical stores.

If the customer wants to make a complaint, Procon makes its service channels available online on the website of their State agency.

With information from Brazil Agency.