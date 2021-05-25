It has 10 pages and in the last three hundreds of names and surnames are piled up, one glued to the other (and the signatures follow …). They are the politicians, actors and journalists identified with the harshest Kirchnerism, who decided to draw a “Proclamation of May 25” to tell Alberto Fernández how you should negotiate with the IMF.

The document that advances Clarion is another proof of the pressure commanded by Cristina Kirchner to condition the President and the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán in the talks with the IMF to refinance the debt contracted by the Government of Mauricio Macri.

One of the drivers internal to the text is the deputy Fernanda Vallejos, the economist who shared a list with the former president in 2017 and became one of her spokespersons on the issue.

And not only that: the current head of the Finance Committee of the Lower House also motorized at the time one requested in favor of Amado Boudou.

To start with, the text that will be disseminated on social networks describes the complex moment that the world is experiencing due to the coronavirus and then delves into the local situation.

“In Argentina, the COVID-19 pandemic does not give respite and threatens to halt the ongoing economic recovery. Infections and deaths have spiraled. The economy was already in a major crisis after the government of Mauricio Macri and, with the pandemic, the economic and social emergency has further deepened. “

“Our country is in a situation of ‘state of necessity’ that prevents it from facing the debt commitments contracted, especially with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other organizations, under the risk of affecting superior interests that the State must protect, in a context of pandemic: social vulnerability, health, work, education and housing of the entire population “.

“This is why we consider it essential that the public resources and available foreign currency of the country be allocated as a priority to caring for the life and health of our people and to alleviate the social impact of the crisis.”

And then yes, it lists seven proposals, some of which were already verbalized by the vice president herself or took the form of a project in the Senate, to mark the field and limit Guzmán’s movements. There are seven points:

“Promote the suspension of principal and interest payments with the IMF and the Paris Club, while the health emergency extends.”

“Reschedule maturities with all international financial organizations with terms in accordance with the true possibilities of payment in the country.”

“Renegotiate the decrease in interest, charges and commissions provided for in the current agreements.”

Alberto Fernández met in Rome with Kristalina Georgieva, head of the IMF, on his recent European tour. Photo Presidency,

“Use the quota that would correspond to Argentina (estimated at approximately 4,350 million dollars), of the expected issuance of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) by the IMF of a total of USD 650,000 million, to strengthen the international reserves of the BCRA, alleviating the restrictions that limit the attention to the serious problems derived from the Covid-19 pandemic and favoring health, education, housing, work, poverty reduction and indigence, among others and not paying the debt for principal, interest or expenses”.

“Support the criminal complaint initiated by the National Government against the acting officials of the previous government in obtaining the ‘stand by’ loan with the IMF”.

“Investigate the destination of the funds from said loan to identify those responsible for the capital flight, evidenced by the investigation of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic.”

“Demand the IMF to provide all the support to continue with the investigations, determine and differentiate legitimate debt from illegitimate and, likewise, collaborate in finding the funds fled from the country.”

Who sign

On the end, the signatures appear. The first It is not that of Vallejos but that of former court judge Raúl Zaffaroni. The top part, in this order, is completed:

“Pablo Moyano (Sec. General Deputy Truckers) – Hector Daer (Sec. Gral. CGT) – Hugo Yasky (Sec. Gral. CTA) – Paul micheli (CTAA leader) – Guillermo Moretti (UIA Vice President) – Andres Gallardo (Pte. Pan American Committee of Judges for Economic and Social Rights and Franciscan Doctrine) – Victor Hugo Morales (Journalist) – Maria Teresa Garcia (Minister of Government, PBA) – Gustavo Melella (Governor of Tierra del Fuego, Antarctica and the South Atlantic Islands) – Gildo Insfran (Governor of Formosa) – Felisa miceli (Former Minister of Economy) – Beloved Boudou (Former Vice President) … “.