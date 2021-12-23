Dubai (WAM)

Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has received a donation of ten million dirhams from businessman Yassin Jaafar, CEO of the Proclad Group, in support of Hamdan bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients, the first hospital of its kind in the UAE that It provides care services to underprivileged cancer patients.

The hospital, which bears the name of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has a capacity of 250 beds to provide best-in-class outpatient and diagnostic services, inpatient services and surgical services in an environment that considers providing personalized health care to patients.

Dr. Al Olama expressed the Al Jalila Foundation’s deep gratitude for the generous donation of Yassin Jaafar and his generous family, stressing that community support is one of the most important elements that will enable the hospital to provide excellent experiences and services to treat underprivileged cancer patients, which enhances the capabilities of the health sector. For his part, Yassin Jaafar said: “After my wife’s victory over cancer, with the grace of God Almighty and His care, I felt that it was my duty to express my appreciation and gratitude for the outstanding level of care and treatment she received while fighting the disease. It is a source of pride to participate in supporting the Foundation. Al Jalila and its good endeavors to provide cancer patients in the UAE with appropriate treatments… The charitable hospital will certainly be a beacon of hope for patients and their families.”