“We considered it important to convene this meeting, also in light of what has happened in recent months and weeks. As you know, the increase in street demonstrations, especially after the flare-up of the conflict in the Middle East, has led to a commitment, qualitatively and quantitatively, more intense for all of you. From 7 October to today, in fact, there have been more than a thousand street initiatives. Italy, unlike other nations, has not banned demonstrations in favor of Palestine because for us it is essential to guarantee the full right to express any political position. It is a right that must be balanced with respect for the rules that govern it and with the necessary protection of sensitive objectives that are targeted by protesters, very often attributable to symbols rather than religion Jewish community than to the State of Israel (since the latter must also be defended)”. Thus, as far as we know, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in the meeting with the police force unions underway at Palazzo Chigi.

“I would like to remember, here, that in 97% of the events that have taken place in recent months there were no critical issues. Only in 3% of cases were critical issues found and this demonstrates the excellent management of the public order and your ability to protect sensitive sites.These are facts that are right to reiterate and underline, because I believe the systematic campaign of denigration to which you have been subjected is unfair“.