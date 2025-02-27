As every winter final, the processionary caterpillars begin their characteristic trip from the high areas of the trees to the perfectly tidy floor one behind the other. Most cities already have specific plans to minimize their presence, but when this time comes, it is not uncommon to find any in areas where pines abound. You have to avoid direct or indirect contact with your hair. Although they are not insects that pique as such, they have a substance on their hairs, a therumatopine toxin called Thaumatopine, which gives itfreming capacity. These emerging hairs can float in the air and cause irritation in ears, nose and throat in humans. And if the contact is direct, in addition to itching, they can cause intense allergic reactions. After contact with the caterpillar appears an urticaria (habonosa eruption), with or without angioedema (swelling); or a papulous dermatitis. Both cause a lot of itching and are preferably located on the neck and limbs. In children, injuries usually occur in the palms of the hands and interdigital spaces. Sometimes, the person has not been aware of this contact with the insect, but if the symptoms appear, and in the previous 24 hours he has been in an area with pines full of caterpillars, there are many possibilities that he has come into contact with the hairs of this animal. The first is to wash the area affected with cold water to remove the hairs that could have been glued. Once the characteristic symptomatology appears, the treatment is merely symptomatic with drugs to control the pruritus (itching) and inflammation. You have to avoid scratching, because the symptomatology increases when nailing and touching the spicules of the caterpillar in the skin or in the mucous membranes. If an allergic reaction occurs, it is important to go to the emergency doctor to obtain an early diagnosis and immediate treatment.

#Processionary #caterpillars #bite