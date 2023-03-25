The President of the Chamber stated in a statement to the Court that there is no judicial decision on the issue

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Friday (24.Mar.2023) to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) that the issue of processing MPs (provisional measures) in Congress is an internal matter of the House.

In a statement sent at the request of the Court, Lira argued that there is no judicial decision on the issue. Here’s the full (5 MB).

“This is a subject that has been discussed within the scope of Congress, with the aim of seeking the best solution for the legislative process applicable to provisional measures”he stated.

The discussion on the MPs reached the Supreme Court through a writ of mandamus filed by the senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) to force Lira to designate the joint committees to analyze provisional measures, a rite suspended during the covid-19 pandemic and which allowed the voting of the matters directly in the plenary of the Chamber and the Senate.

In the action, Vieira intends that the Supreme suspend the joint act of the Chamber and the Senate that, in March 2020, made the rules of procedure more flexible. According to the parliamentarian, maintaining the model gives extraordinary powers to the President of the Chamber, who can define the rapporteurs of the MPs and send the matter to the Senate on the eve of the expiry date.

The rapporteur for the case is Minister Nunes Marques. There is no deadline for decision.

With information from Brazil Agency