Because of errors in the preparation of the vaccine, eight employees of a nursing home in Stralsund were given five times the dose of the corona vaccine. Four people were admitted to the hospital as a precaution.

W.Eight employees of a nursing home in Stralsund were given five times the dose of the corona vaccine due to an individual error in the preparation of the vaccine. After the incident on Sunday, the seven women and a man were sent home. As the district administrator of the Vorpommern-Rügen district, Stefan Kerth (SPD), said on Monday, four of the eight people affected have now been admitted to a hospital for observation as a precaution. They showed flu-like symptoms.

The district reported in its announcement that, according to information from the manufacturer Biontech, larger doses of the vaccine in the phase 1 study had already been tested on test subjects without serious consequences. No permanent adverse events were reported. Local injection site reactions and flu-like symptoms are dose-dependent and are generally mild to moderate and transient.

A spokeswoman for Biontech confirmed this information. In the tests, amounts of up to 100 micrograms were administered without serious consequences. The usual vaccination dose is 30 micrograms. She referred to the detailed product information of her company. The first sentence reads: “This is a multi-dose vial, the contents of which must be diluted before use.”