People with electronic shares have access to a new feature that replaces submitting a form

The Federal Revenue announced on Tuesday (16 January 2024) a new resource that will enable the use of oral arguments in defense in electronic processes with the agency. Citizens will be able to send a video or audio with their arguments, without the need to use a form.

The measure applies to processes included in the judgment agenda of the Appeals Panels in the e-CAC. Anyone interested in using the new resource must record a simple video or audio, no longer than 10 minutes long. Then, you need to access the e-CAC portal, click on “digital processes” and select the option “attach annex to the oral argument” to send the file.

Support can be provided by the taxpayer or by a legal representative designated by him. Following submission, a confirmation protocol will be issued with information relating to the attachment.

Details on the procedures for sending oral arguments are available at Federal Revenue website.

Read more:

With information from Brazil Agency.