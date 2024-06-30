If some thought that the openness shown by the State Congress to seek dialogue with the authorities of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa It was the beginning of a possible settlement in his conflict with the State Government, Governor Ruben Rocha Moya he took it upon himself to disappoint them. The head of the state Executive said that the criminal proceedings faced by some university figures are not politically negotiable, although he recognized the attitude of the legislators to seek progress through dialogue in the process of a reform to the Organic Law of the institution.

THE PRIISTS of Sinaloa refused to change the name and colors of the Institutional Revolutionary Party under the argument that it has a history and that it has to be taken care of. This is one of the results of the state assembly that was held in Culiacán this weekend. The agreement was not liked by some who saw that the only way to reach 2027 with the possibility of fighting is to renew itself, including changing the name and colors of the party. That is the feeling of society itself, but just as they did not do it after the 2018 election, they do not do it now either because they are seeing the results. The result will be known in the national assembly.

BY THE WAY, Ahomense César Emiliano Gerardo, who is the president of the committee in his municipality, is one of the few from the north who was elected state delegate for the national assembly that will have its plenary session on July 7. There are other Ahomenses who are running for national councilors. For example, Bernardino Antelo Esper for being general secretary of the PRI in Sinaloa; Senator Mario Zamora and Laura Gálvez.

The one who seems to remain in charge of the Ministry of Tourism in the entity is Ricardo Velarde, since they have not yet announced if Star Palacios will return to the post. This weekend, Velarde is in San Antonio, Texas, promoting the magical towns of Sinaloa at a Sectur Magical Towns Tianguis.

This week has been highly questioned where the rector of the UAdeO. He was with teachers from that house of studies in Guasave and the meeting did not go as expected, since in that meeting he was confronted by the spokesperson of the Movement for the Defense of True Autonomy at that university, and demanded that he talk to him about the appointment document that they issued him to endorse him in the position, but Pedro Flores Leal replied that he did not have it, but that there was another document that supported it. Iván Martínez Álvarez pointed out that the document to which the rector refers is only a handwritten notebook, which only stipulates that the selection process of the rector begins, and that logically it has no validity to legalize the position, That is why they will continue in the fight until justice is done within the UAdeO.