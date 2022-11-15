In recent days, the controversial story involving the AlphaTauri pilot Pierre Gaslycurrently just two points away from a Grand Prix ban, has brought the penalty system of the FIA, founded on penalty points. The idea behind penalty points is apparently simple and logical. Each driver has a ‘points licence’ which lasts 12 months and which provides for a maximum of 12 ‘infraction’ points. When that quota is reached, the automatic stop of a race is triggered. In Formula 1, since this system has existed, no driver has ever been disqualified. Instead, there have been some suspensions for a race in the lower categories, in particular in F2.

The awarding of points for each infringement is decided by the race stewards in the race and is based on the seriousness and danger of the irregularity committed. An accident, for example, is usually punished with a two-point penalty, except in rare cases where a greater danger is recognized and three points are awarded. Failure to slow down under double yellow flags or, to cite a case involving Gasly himself, excess speed with a red flag also costs two points. This last infraction would actually have been worth three points, but on the occasion the mitigating factor of the shock caused to the driver by the presence on the track of a tractor used to remove an accident-damaged vehicle was recognized.

In general, we can all agree that the cases mentioned above can actually represent a danger to safety and that it is right to punish them severely. On the other hand, what raises enormous perplexities is the calculation, within the 12 penalty points, of purely sporting offencesrelated to situations in which no danger is posed to other pilots. It is the case of failure to comply with track limits or of the situation in which it is “between and advantage leaving the track”. These infractions cost each driver a point on the license and in some cases their accumulation race after race can create quite a few problems.

Of all the current penalty points handed out to drivers on the grid, around 20% relate to infringements related in some way to not respecting track limits. In Gasly’s case, one point was deducted for not having respected the track limits in Austria and another for having tlead rat leaving the trail in Mexico. Another voice that certainly leaves us perplexed is the much talked about failure to respect the distance of maximum 10 cars from the Safety Car. Gasly and Perez received two penalty points each for such incidents in Austin and Singapore. But does it make sense to evaluate a procedural infraction as serious as a provoked accident?

To make the penalty points truly effective and correctly punish those who drive dangerously, the FIA ​​should intervene on their attribution, applying them only when behavior that undermines safety is identified of who is on the track. A case that can be cited to make us understand the distortions of the current system is that of Alex Albon: the Thai from Williams collected seven penalty points during the season. However, almost half of these, three out of seven, arrived for having obtained undue advantages by leaving the track.