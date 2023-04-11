There are few investigative titles today capable of offering the player a good mix of strategy, investigations and visual novels, for this very reason Process of Elimination it immediately caught my attention. Originally released in Japan on May 27, 2021, the title is finally ready to arrive in Europe on April 14th. The title will allow us to control fourteen detectives grappling with a sadistic serial killer, who has become famous for the gruesome murders he carries out in live broadcasts.

The case thickens further when our protagonists realize that the killer is actually hiding right between them, further complicating the intriguing puzzle. The experience thus presents itself as a strategic battle based on evidence, investigations and doubts, experiencing a genre that is not as popular as we would expect. Curious about the result?

Title: Process of Elimination

Platform: Playstation 4 , Nintendo Switch

, Analyzed version: Nintendo Switch (EU)

Type: Adventure

Players: 1

Publisher: NIS America



Developer: Nippon Ichi Software

Tongue: English (text), Japanese (dubbing)

Exit date: April 14, 2023

Availability: retail, digital delivery

DLCs: Nobody

After the serial killer Quartering Duke has thrown the whole country into chaos because of his heinous murders, the Detective Alliance, made up of the best detectives in the world, has gathered again to discover his identity and stop him once and for all. The story catches on after that Wato Hojoa young rookie investigator, joins their ranks, mysteriously finding himself on the island of Morgue, setting of the entire adventure. But be careful, the killer will not be hidden in the shadows, but rather among the fourteen detective protagonists, waiting for his next murder. Will our protagonists have managed to prove their innocence and finally unmask Quartering Duke? Find out in our review.

Let’s start the elimination process

Process of Eliminationas anticipated in the opening phase, lives a double life, that of a strategic title based on investigations of our protagonists and that of visual novels, where the entire adventure is lived through very long dialogues between the characters. The plot is in fact one of the focal points of the entire title, letting the player actually get lost in the endless dialogues, almost as if you were reading an old mystery novel. This can be seen from the very first bars of the game, as it is enough to think that we will begin to “play” only after just over an hour made up entirely of dialogues.

Obviously the plot packed for the occasion is worthy of a thriller film, also presenting fourteen protagonists all unique in their kind. In fact, if the setting does not vary much between the main villa and the other places on the island, it will be the relationships between the supporting actors that will keep the attention alive, not a little recalling situations experienced even in anime such as My hero academia. Each detective, in a similar way to what happens in the series of Danganronpa, has a code name that will represent its true nature, such as “hard worker”, “incompetent”, “idealistic” and so on. This, combined with an excellent aesthetic characterization, helps to make each detective unforgettable for the player, so much so that he becomes attached to it and never suspects him.

Within the dialogues present we will also be able to choose from multiple available answers, greatly modifying the progress of the main adventure. A clear example is present in the initial stages of the game, where our Wato Hojo will be able to choose to head to the mansion immediately (as instructed) or explore a laboratory-like facility near his location. I won’t go into too much detail to avoid plot spoilers, but suffice it to say that even in a “trivial” situation like this, the wrong decision will lead to a quick Game Over. Not to worry though, too should you face an all too sudden death, the title will automatically take you back to the moment of the decision taken, allowing you to change the course of events. This is especially useful if you are interested in exploring the multiple endings present, with also unique and relivable cutscenes within the “Gallery” present in the main game menu. For “irreversible” decisions, on the other hand, the save function comes to us, executable at any moment (even in the middle of the dialogues) outside the “strategic” phase, so as to allow us to resume the game at any moment.

Between investigations and strategy

Process of Elimination however, it also puts an excellent strategic component at the player’s disposal, based on investigations inside the villa and the rest of the island. Through the pad available to each detective we will in fact be able to have access to a map of the place in question, where the position of each character at that precise moment will be represented. The map also allows you to view useful suggestions for continuing the adventure, such as special markers that will indicate “boxes” where the detectives have found clues or have raised their doubts. The aim of the game, however, is to focus on the collaboration between the characters. In fact, if a single protagonist cannot solve a particularly complex puzzle, the help of another detective could change the tide on the table.

Every time we select a detective we will be able to choose between four different actions during his move: infer, analyse, assist or inspect. By selecting a detective we will also be able to have access to his personal file, discovering information about his specific skills. The actions will be executable both before and after moving the character to a different square, leaving us total freedom on how to solve the case. The title also allows you to solve small clues before finishing the round, allowing us to focus on different objectives with different detectives. If, on the other hand, a character has not been moved or selected for an action, he will automatically move towards a box arbitrarily decided by him (and visible in preview by selecting the detective in question). This also happens if a detective is not usable for reasons related to the plot, becoming temporarily independent for that portion of the game.

Within the map there will be several “Mystery Point” characterized by a resolution points indicator (RP) needed to be resolved. We will therefore be able to move a detective next to another in order to increase their investigative capacity regarding a single point of interest. We will be just as free to send them all in different directions, trying to cover a larger area. Each detective possesses different skills, so while one might be good at finding clues, another might be better suited to analyzing them and drawing conclusions from them. There will also be areas where there are important tests that will be indicated by the contact lens symbol. The area to be examined can be small or large, including a variable number of boxes to be examined. The higher the ability to discover evidence, the more the detective will be able to examine a greater number of boxes at the same time.

An old-fashioned mystery

The title undoubtedly draws its inspiration from the old era NintendoDSpackaging a work that makes the most of its hybrid nature on Nintendo Switch, version we tested. Technically the game does not disappoint, especially in terms of character design, where the beauty of the characters is striking both in the dialogues and in the portions similar to detailed concept art. During our experience there were sporadic game crashes that forced us to have to relive even hours of gameplay, given the absence of an automatic save.

The biggest stumbling block for the entire adventure, however, is the absence of the Italian language, especially in a work that focuses on being half a visual novel, resulting all too prohibitive for those who know little of the language. This inevitably leads to only half enjoying the overall experience, perhaps failing to appreciate the plot in its entirety or the humorous moments scattered in the various lines of dialogue to dampen the tension or the more “bloody” themes.

Who do we recommend Process of Elimination to?

Process of Elimination is recommended to all lovers of visual novels, lovers of strategic or lovers of intricate yellow book mysteries. Especially recommended for those who know English well, but even those who are not very practical will be able to discover an excellent turn-based strategy, experiencing an intricate and exciting story, albeit not understood in its entirety.

Atypical and interesting gameplay

Intricate and captivating plot worthy of a thriller

Character design studied in detail… …But the visual novel phases could tire the less patient

The lack of Italian does not allow you to fully enjoy the title

The absence of an automatic save forces you to relive entire portions of the game