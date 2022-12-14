NIS America has finally unveiled the western release date for Process of Eliminationknown in Japan as Tantei Bokumetsu. The title will be available in Europe from April 14 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The software house has also announced that it will release on NISA Online Store a Limited Edition that will include a copy of the game for the chosen platform, the soundtrack CD, a hardcover artbook and a keychain, all enclosed in a collector’s box. At the moment pre-orders are only open in North Americawe do not know if the same edition will also be available for Europe.

Waiting to find out more we leave you now with a new trailer for Process of Eliminationwishing you a good vision as always.

Source: NIS America Street Gematsu