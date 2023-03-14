NIS America brings a demo version of the detective mystery adventure game Process of Eliminationdownloadable for free at Playstation 4 Street Playstation Store come on Nintendo Switch through eShop.

In the game, 14 skilled detectives have been gathered on a mysterious island to stop a dangerous serial killer, but they soon realize that the culprit is hiding among them. In this demo we will tackle the first case as Wato Hojoand the saved data you get will be compatible with the full version.

Process of Elimination is coming to our territory on Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch from next April 14th. Below you can admire a trailer dedicated to the trial version!

