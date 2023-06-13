Genoa – In terms of infrastructure surveillance, the State has violated and violates its own rules, and fails to carry out the checks it has (self) imposed on itself. And so it turns out that from 1967 to today “the appropriate department has not been set up in the central technical service of the Superior Council of Public Workswith the task of following the behavior of large buildings over time», as envisaged by a circular of 56 years ago, still in force.

It emerged from the deposition of Emmanuel Renzi, formerly a member of the same Council and now general manager of Ansfisa, the national agency for the safety of railways and road and motorway infrastructures. Renzi was heard during the trial for the collapse of the Morandi Bridge (August 14, 2018, 43 victims) and explained that such a specific division is not present today even in the new structure of which he is the manager. In addition to the examination of him was staged Massimo Sessawho is president of the Cslp.

The document never complied with

The 1967 circular referred to by the public prosecutor Walter Cotugno, in fact, provides for “a special control” by the competent department (that of public works was then replaced by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, ed.) “for all large buildings, important works of art, bridges and viaducts of considerable height, structures with considerable free span or in any case out of the ordinary due to special circumstances of place and use». And the same document reads: «For the works already completed and especially those which have been in operation for a long time, it will be constituted a special department at the Central Technical Service of the Superior Council of Public Works, with the task of following the behavior of these large buildings over time». Provisions remained a dead letter, as testified by Renzi. In fact, after the collapse of the Morandi, the witnesses recalled, new “guidelines” were always drawn up by the Council on the existing viaducts, without however the creation of that specialized department limited there, or in the newly formed Ansfisa, over half a century ago.

The hearings of the last few days – always hinged on the alleged omissions of the State – have also lightened a certain impatience with the involvement of the central bodies in monitoring the bridge which later collapsed. In fact, it has been discovered that from the documents that the regional superintendency for public works, a local branch of the Ministry of Infrastructures, sent to Rome regarding a restructuring project which was fatally postponed until the disaster, the part of an e-mail describing the Bridge as decidedly battered.

The hidden project and interceptions

Not only that: within the Superintendency itself there were those who believed that again the papers on the restyling should pass the scrutiny of the National Council of Public Works, since it was a very delicate intervention on a particular work; but in the end there was no further controlsubstantially by choice of the then Superintendent Roberto Ferrazza, still in office and defendant.

It should not be forgotten that during the investigations the investigators had discovered how the Ministry of Transport still collected over 700 million from Autostrade per l’Italia every year, destined for checks on the solidity of its network managed for 3000 kilometres. And yet the tests were not carried out, least of all on the Genoese infrastructure. The figure is specifically fixed during a phone call between Gianni Mion, former managing director of Edizione, the Benettons’ safe on which the Atlantia holding and Aspi cascade depended, and the lawyer Sergio Erede, who has worked for the concessionaire for a long time (neither is accused). Mion said in 2019: «Remember that Palenzona (Fabrizio, the manager and banker who was president of Aiscat, the association of motorway concessionaires, ed.) told us that Autostrade paid around 700 million a year to Anas for checks… and Anas had to do them: 700 million! When the tests then passed to the Ministry… the latter collected the 700 million, but did not use them for checks”. Heir: «Ah, this is the first time I’ve heard it said!».