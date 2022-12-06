Home page World

Exterior view of the Regional Court of Cologne. ©Oliver Berg/dpa

The accused is said to have offered to babysit online and approached families. It’s about more than 120 acts in the years 2005 to 2019.

Cologne/Wermelskirchen – The trial in the case of abuse in Wermelskirchen began in Cologne with the reading of the indictment.

A 45-year-old is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing children. Among other things, he is said to have offered himself as a babysitter on online platforms and thus made contacts with families.

The indictment is extensive because, according to a court spokesman, it assumes more than 120 acts in the years 2005 to 2019. In 99 cases it was about allegations of sexual abuse of children. Others revolved around aiding and abetting abuse or child pornography.

Pictures and videos of “unimaginable brutality”

The uncovering of the case caused quite a stir because – similar to other abuse complexes in recent years, such as in Bergisch Gladbach – it led to numerous further investigations against other suspects. The accused is said to have exchanged child pornographic images and videos of “unimaginable brutality” with a large number of men.

His lawyer had already announced before the trial that the German wanted to make a confession. The Cologne Regional Court initially scheduled trial days until the end of February 2023.

However, the process initially began with a delay due to an “alarm situation” at the Cologne justice center – an explosives dog had struck. After a short time, however, the all-clear was given. dpa