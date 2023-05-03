Ed Sheeran stated in court in New York that he was artistically “done” if he lost the case. “If that happens, I’ll quit.” He’s accused of copying from Marvin Gaye.

Musician Ed Sheeran at the premiere of the documentary “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All” Image: AFP

fFor Ed Sheeran, the civil lawsuit over allegedly copying his track “Thinking Out Loud” is about more than money. During his testimony before the court in New York, the British musician now said that in the event of a legal defeat he would also be artistically “done”.

“If that happens, I’ll stop,” the 32-year-old Sheeran hinted at a possible end to his career. He previously denied allegations that he copied Marvin Gaye’s 50-year-old classic Let’s Get It Own.

Gaye’s co-writer Edward Townsend’s heirs have filed a $100 million lawsuit for damages because they thought they recognized the melody, rhythm and bassline of “Let’s Get It On” in Sheeran’s 2014 “Thinking Out Loud.” Sheeran’s lawyers, on the other hand, referred to chord progressions that appear in many titles.

The British Grammy winner had repeatedly picked up his guitar and played a few chords since the trial began last week to convince the jury of the originality of his title.