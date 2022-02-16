Home page politics

The public prosecutor’s office has now filed charges in connection with the “NSU 2.0” threatening letter. © Boris Roessler/dpa

There are still many unanswered questions for the addressees of the “NSU 2.0” threatening letter. Before the start of the trial against the alleged author, they demand clarification from the court.

Frankfurt/Main – The trial of the “NSU 2.0” threatening letter with racist insults and death threats begins this Wednesday (10:00 a.m.) in front of the Frankfurt Regional Court.

The alleged author faces 67 counts of insult, attempted coercion and threats. He is also accused of publicly incitement to commit crimes, incitement to hatred, possession of child and youth pornography and a violation of the Weapons Act.

With the arrest of the then 53-year-old man in his Berlin apartment in May 2021, a series of threats came to an end, which also found some free riders. It all started in 2018 with death threats against the Frankfurt lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz and her family. The threatening letters were signed “NSU 2.0” – an allusion to the right-wing extremist terrorist cell National Socialist Underground (NSU).

Private data illegally requested

Several left-wing politicians and the cabaret artist Idil Baydar also received threatening letters. In several cases, private data of the threatened women had previously been illegally queried by police computers. Before the start of the process, the women concerned issued a joint statement calling for full clarification.

“From everything we know, however, we are certain: The NSU 2.0 complex has not been cleared up with the arrest of the accused. For us, there are compelling indications of at least targeted data transfer from police circles,” it said.

“If the state does not clarify this, but continues to refuse to consistently investigate suspects from police circles, then we have a constitutional problem,” emphasized several lawyers’ associations in a joint statement.

Linke calls for a vigil

Of particular concern is that the Hessian Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) took the indictment as an opportunity to see the police as exonerated. “Only when the question of a possible involvement of the Hessian police authorities has been clarified can the NSU 2.0 investigation complex be concluded,” emphasized Anna Gilsbach from the board of the Republican Lawyers’ Association RAV.

The parliamentary group of the left in the Hessian state parliament called for a vigil in front of the court at the beginning of the process. “We want to express our solidarity with those affected by NSU 2.0 and make it clear: Right-wing networks in the police, security authorities and military must be consistently uncovered and destroyed,” said Left MP Hermann Schaus. dpa