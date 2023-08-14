From the early days of the rise of Donald J. Trumpmany observers have been waiting for the scandalthe impeachment or gaffe that would end his political career and the chaotic Trump era of American politics.

The latest legal action against Trump, accusing him of conspiracies to nullify a legitimate election, may take the United States into uncharted territory, but other countries have lived through it — and offer some lessons. The impeachment may be just a sign amid a longer period of polarization, weakened institutions and political crises in the US.

Recent histories from other countries suggest that allegations of serious wrongdoing by leaders are also a symptom of much deeper problems. While prosecutions may not address the biggest issues, they can help preserve a pillar of democracy: the rule of law. But that is rarely enough.

For much of modern history, this has been the case: a politician violates important laws or regulations. The public finds out and the scandal grows. So the politician is forced to resign. For example, President Richard M. Nixon resigned under the threat of impeachment, after evidence emerged of his role in the Watergate scandal.

But that process depended on political parties being strong and disciplined enough to oust politicians.

In the 21st century, the parties are much weaker. With the Internet and social media, politicians can speak directly to voters, leaving parties with far less influence over politicians’ behavior, said Steve Levitsky, a political scientist at Harvard University and co-author of How Democracies Die. ”. That is particularly true in systems with direct elections, like the US, where parties already had less power than in parliamentary democracies.

So violating taboos is no longer as likely to end a career—it may even boost it. In the case of charismatic politicians with a populist bent like Trump, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, India’s Narendra Modi and Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi, offending the establishment has been seen as evidence of independence and courage in standing up to elites.

That could help explain why Trump remains so popular with many voters. A recent Times/Siena poll found that he and President Joseph R. Biden Jr. are effectively even.

Independent prosecutors can be an important check on abuses of power. But prosecutions can also prolong or even worsen political crises.

In highly polarized political systems, accused politicians may portray trials as attempts to thwart the will of the people. That can undermine faith in the courts and the political system, which can be used to justify attempts to interfere with them, fueling new cycles of political crisis or even violence.

In the early 1990s, Italy’s “clean hands” investigation revealed widespread corruption affecting business, public works and politics, finding that major political parties were largely financed by bribery. Italy’s established parties collapsed.

But the prosecutions became part of a larger and longer sequence of political crises.

“The party system that was the anchor of democratic rule in the postwar period basically collapsed,” Ken Roberts, a political scientist at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, told me. “What you end up with is a political vacuum that is filled by a populist outsider in Berlusconi.”

Berlusconi ended up facing criminal charges. He too became the dominant leader of Italy for 30 years.

Amanda Taub

The New York Times