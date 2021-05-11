Proceedings Indictment: A man strangled his wife at Pöytyä, transported a tractor with a bucket to a peat area and buried him in the ground

The trial of the case began on Tuesday in the District Court of Southwest Finland.

Prosecutor calls for a 31-year-old man to be sentenced to at least ten years in prison for killing his spouse and violating a grave peace.

The trial of the case began on Tuesday in the District Court of Southwest Finland.

According to the indictment, the man strangled his 25-year-old wife to death in a shared home by hand and power cord last September at the Table in Southwest Finland. The woman was pregnant at the time.

Accused after strangling, wrapped the body in a carpet and transported it in the back bucket of the tractor less than four kilometers to the peat area of ​​Isorahka.

There the man dug a pit with an excavator and buried the deceased there. Police later found the woman’s body with the help of a man.

Police previously reported that the homicide had been preceded by a dispute. The apartment had two small children of the spouses in common at the time of the act.

Accused admits that he strangled his wife and buried him in the peat area of ​​Isorahka. However, the man denies attempting to kill the woman.

According to the defense, the man was reduced to guilt at the time of the act. He had been diagnosed with long-term and severe depression.

In addition, his ability to perceive the significance and consequences of his actions and to regulate his behavior was significantly diminished, the defense says in its written response to the district court.