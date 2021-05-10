Dubai (WAM)

The Events Insurance Committee in the Emirate of Dubai announced yesterday, during a virtual press conference, the adoption of a plan of security measures to secure the Eid al-Fitr holiday, to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Corona virus, achieve traffic flow and reduce traffic congestion.

The Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Al-Ghaithi, Chairman of the Events Insurance Committee in Dubai, stressed the need to adhere to not gathering in homes and apartments of more than 5 individuals during the Eid holiday, and the need for members of the public to cooperate with the police by adhering to the precautionary measures and not hesitating to call 901 or Appoint the police when noticing any irregularities or disturbing reports so that the person is not subject to the violation.

Al-Ghaithi said: “In order to ensure compliance with all precautionary measures, 433 patrols, 32 bicycles and 3,000 policemen were provided in the Emirate of Dubai, 72 civil defense vehicles, 111 ambulances, 9 marine boats, and 160 rescuers on the shores of Dubai, in addition to 700 volunteers scattered in markets and malls to ensure commitment. Al-Jumhour and 2000 private security personnel. Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that all the mosques and large chapels where Eid prayers are held in Dubai have been secured, including the Al-Mizhar prayer hall, the Nad Al Hammar prayer room, the Zabeel prayer hall, the Deira prayer hall, the Al-Mankhool chapel, the Jumeirah prayer hall, and the mosques. They are the Great Rashidiya Mosque, the Farouq Mosque, and the Peace Mosque, apart from other mosques, and he urged worshipers not to rapprochement, peace, shake hands, and the necessity to adhere to the precautionary measures in mosques and chapels, which are wearing a muzzle, using a special prayer rug and achieving spacing and adhering to it. Brigadier Al Mazrouei added that traffic and criminal patrols and volunteers will be deployed in all parts of the emirate and in vital areas, as well as in commercial centers, open markets, and tourist areas such as Lamer, GBR and City Walk, and he directed drivers to adhere to traffic and traffic law and adhere to precautionary measures on beaches.