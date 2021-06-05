Not even the most optimistic or pessimistic – depending on the side – could imagine what turn around of the semifinal between Almeria and the Girona I had a lot of looks like party process, above all, after the environment created in Almeria, with the city dressed in red and white and believing that this time it was possible. Already last season the 1-0 in Montilivi and the feelings shown by both teams gave little hope for the Indálico team. In that lap Stuani scored after three minutes and left the tie for sentencing for Francisco, one of the most charismatic footballers in the history of Almería. The zapillero does not want relax and he will look for the goal that gives the finishing touch to the indálico box.

The Almeria needs to arrive alive at halftime, having scored at least one goal and without conceding (follow the game live on AS.com), something that does not seem easy given the defensive fragility of Rubi’s, the team that fit most of the top seven in the regular season. Despite of disaster last Wednesday, one of the blackest nights in the recent history of the UDA, the Vilasarense will not make revolution in the eleven, giving the opportunity to compensate the majority of the line-up that jumped in Montilivi. Yes indeed, there will be news. The first could be in the goal, with a Ferdinand which has not proven to be less than Makaridze; the entrance of the captain, in addition, would suppose to give a change of image that can reactivate his people.

In the defending, Maras stayed pointed out by Rubi by staying at the break in the dugout so that De la Hoz, a midfielder, acted in the axis of the rear. Even so, everything indicates that the serbian will return to be from the game. In the midfield Yes there will be news, with the tickets from Samu Costa and Aketxe. Whatever the pieces, ‘attitude’ is the term that has sounded the most in the rojiblanco environment in recent days. That is what the swollen red and white, that he will return 15 months later to the Mediterranean Games Stadium (not counting the 240 who went to an Almería B-Antequera). 455 days have passed since that 4-0 at Dépor, a result that today would be worth to go to the final …

Francisco has the low, due to injury, of Stuani, Pablo Moreno and Valery, but with the mood rush of dispute the duel back with the tranquility that it gives to have three goals ahead. Of course, in the dressing room there is not an iota of relaxation because if there is a team that has taken a great number of blows Lately in the promotion of promotion it has been Girona. He cannot take anything for granted and a Francis has based his speech on this, who is clear that he will return to plan the party with the intention of disturbing Almería in the exit of the ball.

The technical born in Almería will spare no effort let alone urge your team to speculate. Scoring a goal would give them even more life and hence Bárcenas and Sylla come back to form up. Sin Stuani is the most reliable duo to hurt opponents and they want to squeeze their good moments in form. Especially that of Panamanian because after playing in Almería will set course for his country to dispute the international commitment against the Dominican Republic. The starting team of the Girona seems identical to the first leg, with the 1-5-3-2, and they already smell the final. Of course, it is time to take the final step. It is hoped that it is not false.

KEYS TO THE MATCH

First half

Almería is confident of reaching the break without conceding and having seen the rival goal. The second leg of the semifinal a year ago was decided after three minutes …

Punch

Girona have managed to score at least one goal in their last 15 games. The last time he was at zero was precisely against Almería, on March 7.

Side

Side. Rubi needs both Balliu and Akieme to return to their best version and to be practically two wingers in attack, on time a few months ago.

Gear

Girona’s defensive system works perfectly and it has managed to leave a clean sheet in seven of the last nine games. Juan Carlos is in excellent shape at a time.

Detail:

It is the sixth meeting in the promotion of promotion between both teams. Almería won the first two and Girona the last three.

Detail:

98% of the results that this League has obtained for Girona would make it reach the final of the promotion playoff. Only the 3-0 he signed against Lugo would eliminate him.

Ruby:

“I prefer to be optimistic and see that we can do it. Of course there will be changes for the game. We must have the spirit of Nadal. If an athlete loses two sets and throws in the towel, it is not worth us. He who cannot give 3,000%, He will not be. I prefer to be optimistic and see that we can do it. Of course there will be changes for the game. We must have the spirit of Nadal. If an athlete loses two sets and throws in the towel, it is not worth us. He who cannot give the 3,000 % will not be there on Saturday. We are delighted to be able to play in front of the fans, although sad to have so little capacity. We cannot ask for anything. They must see a team that can give them and that they are convinced that it can be achieved. It does not make sense that we risk promotion and we cannot count on some players because we are with their national teams. It has been a reason for reflection for years. “

Francisco:

“We have to do the same as we have been doing all year, compete and give 200% from the first minute to the ninety. It will not be worth us if we start strong, but we fall apart. There will be very different phases within the same game and we have to be smart enough to master them and adapt to them. Almería knows that they will have options to qualify and that they will go for it all from the start. Our goal will be the one we have been looking for in recent months, go find the rival goal and try win the game from the beginning. This is how we have prepared it and that is how we will try. Obviously we know the context of the tie and we cannot forget the result we have, but what I want is a brave team. “