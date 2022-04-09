Pursuant to the provisions of Article (18) of Federal Decree-Law No. (4) of 2016 regarding medical liability, “Claims for compensation that are filed due to medical liability shall not be accepted except after resorting and submitting to medical liability committees. Others by looking into the complaints referred to it by the health authority, the Public Prosecution or the court and deciding the extent of the medical error or not and the extent of its severity. The committee may seek the assistance of experts and whomever it deems appropriate to carry out its duties.

And in accordance with the requirements of Article (19) of the same decree, “All complaints regarding facts related to the medical error are referred to the health authority, which in turn refers them to the Medical Liability Committee, and it must draw up a reasoned report in its opinion in each case presented to it based on the evidence it has from its examination and after reviewing the file The medical and technical study of the case within 30 days from the date of referral.

And in accordance with the text of Article (20) of the decree, the complainant and the practitioner of the profession complained of may appeal the report of the Medical Liability Committee, by submitting a grievance to the competent health authority within 30 days from the date of their notification of the report’s conclusion.

Therefore, before resorting to the court to file a claim for compensation, it must be presented to the Medical Errors Committee, as previously stated, otherwise it will not be accepted, and it is necessary for each person to be aware of these stages before taking any steps.



