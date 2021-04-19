THE TRUTH MURCIA. Monday, 19 April 2021, 08:18



The departments of Equality, Youth and Development Cooperation, and the Department of Health and Modernization of the Administration, of Teresa Franco and Esther Nevado, respectively, have launched the Procare initiative, which seeks to evaluate and provide psychological strategies to strengthen and emotionally support to adolescents of the municipality. It is intended to know and correct if there are emotional problems in young people between 12 and 18 years old “at a time when, to the natural changes of their age, Covid-19 is added,” municipal sources explain. To participate, minors under 16 will have to complete an ‘online’ survey, available at https://bit.ly/procareUMH. Seniors should do so at http://bit.ly/ProcareUMH.