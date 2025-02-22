I’m going to sincere, in my last relationship, navigate the dynamics of my political family, I was so bad that I made waters everywhere. Gonna Couple therapy He helped us understand and respect what was happening at the other’s house, but that made me understand that, if you want a future with the other person, the links with their parents and siblings must be handled with a lot of delicacy.

Cases like mine, marked by Roces, have starred in conversations with friends (the eternal brothers -in -law with which it is impossible to agree) or with followers (“My mother -in -law/father -in -law wants this or that … “). The conclusion is the same: relationships with the couple’s family are usually a topic that generates friction.

To understand why they are usually a reason for dispute, I want to remember that, as individuals, We come from a microsystem -Our family- with its unique standards and dynamics, and include a new person, who is external to him, can mean a maladjustment For everyone.

That is why it is not uncommon for the development of the links with the members of the family of our partner -or of the couple with those of the family -as well as the behaviors or comments in the shared times, suppose a source of stress or even of discomfort. But in the case of something inevitable, How to face it?

Starting from the fact that emotional education is not the same in all families, No one has taught us to deal with the customs of a family other than ours. Or even how to manage family aspects with our parents or brothers with whom we are not as good as we would like.

Therefore, the first point is that, regardless of the reason for tensions, the couple form A united front and decide to position yourself as such verbalizing it. Seeing how a team is not just a theoretical idea, it translates into asking each other what the problem is, what dimension to give it, how to act, etc.

That is, if there are tension reasons for family members, do not become a “me against you” pulse, but a approach to “We against the problem”. For this it is necessary that there is good communication: to express themselves on the subject that worries or annoyed without attacks or reproaches.

In the same way, it is fundamental validate emotions of the other person. Yes, even when we think differently or see it differently. That generates security and reinforces mutual support.

It is then key to ask: “What do you need about me?”to do a realistic exercise about the expectations we have of the other person and also understand what awaits on our part to be able to Dialogue and reach agreements.

Once this is clarified, it is time to mark clear limits with the family (depending on what is necessary for the welfare of the couple) and keep them firm, without giving in to pressures or manipulations.

The conflict can act as emotional ‘glue’

Every time I have a discussion with my partner -not very often, on the other hand -and we ended with a sense of sadness, he asks me why we have discussed, if necessary. My answer is always the same: “Today we have learned something new.”

Analyze a problem, of the guy, with its corresponding management, although it implies having a discussion of hours and taking out a lesson, is a Investment in our linka way of reacting that we did not know because we had not faced this problem.

And, take note, learn and move forward by putting into practice the new knowledge we have acquired, is a form of Grow together. It also reinforces confidence in our relationship because it shows that we have the ability to solve problems on our own, such as a team.

When the priority is the couple and the welfare of the other person, finding the solution will only be a matter of time. And, meanwhile, look for moments to reconnect, dedicate yourself gestures of affection and supportThey function as positive reinforcement. They imply that the relationship is above the conflict.