Paolo Appendino, head of Odontostomatology at the Mauriziano Hospital in Turin, explains the problems related to the wisdom tooth and how to behave

Francesco Palma

The wisdom tooth it’s up to everyone: someone is luckier and doesn’t feel pain, others are less so, and in that case other problems can develop as well, until it becomes necessary to extract it to resolve the symptoms. Doctor Paul Appendinohead of Odontostomatology at the Mauriziano Hospital in Turin, explained to Gazette Active what are the dynamics that lead this tooth to give pain and discomfort.

Why the wisdom tooth hurts — "The main reason for having a wisdom tooth removed is basically the ache: it hurts because – due to lack of space in the arches – can't get out properly and consequently the mucous membrane becomes inflamed and causes pain. The tooth can come out partially and the surrounding gum becomes inflamed, thus leading to a pericoronaritis or even real abscesses. In more serious cases, the tooth, failing to come out, gives rise to a cyst or, growing crookedly, impacts on the front tooth, ruining it". One of the main risks is represented by possible infections carried by the wisdom tooth, as Appendino explains: "It can give abscesses and infections, which can then spread through the blood to other organs as well. If the tooth starts to hurt the patient must immediately go to the dentist and start any antibiotic therapy, also because when the tooth is inflamed or there is an infection it cannot be extracted. Extraction should be scheduled only after the acute phase. Furthermore, a dental overview and in some cases even a CT scan is also required before intervening safely".

remove the wisdom tooth — Doctor Appendino then goes on to explain the dynamics that lead to the removal of the wisdom tooth: “Tooth extraction can have an annoying course because it is often necessary to free it from the bone that holds it and this maneuver can cause swelling and pain, which are however normally controlled with anti-inflammatory therapy. Furthermore, the bacterial flora of the oral cavity can infect the wound and therefore it is often advisable to perform both prophylaxis and subsequent antibiotic therapy”.

when to intervene — Those proposed by the doctor up to now are therapeutic indications, indisputable and always to be followed. There are also some "prophylactic" indications, of prevention, which instead must be followed on a case-by-case basis. Sometimes, as Appendino explains, a tooth can be removed before it starts to hurt: "If the dentist understands that that tooth can cause problems, even if it doesn't hurt yet at that time, he can still decide to remove it. It often happens when the patient already has very crowded teeth or has to put in an orthodontic appliance, or when the specialist assesses that the tooth could ruin the adjacent one".

scratches and bad breath — The problems can be different: “If the tooth does not come out correctly risk of traumatizing the oral mucous membranes, and in the long run it can cause alterations of the mucous membrane which in turn can lead to other pathologies. This especially affects the upper wisdom teeth, which tend to go out towards the cheek, ulcerating it. As far as breath problems are concerned, they are in most cases linked to oral hygiene problems or – to a lesser extent – ​​digestive problems. It must be said that the wisdom tooth is not always easy to clean, therefore may be a major contributor to bad breath and risks decaying the front tooth. Here we return to those prophylactic indications we talked about earlier: we can consider intervening on the tooth before it does any damage”.

if the wisdom tooth does not come out — However, not all wisdom teeth come out, and not all of them: "Sometimes they don't come out because they are oriented from a young age horizontally, or in any case not in the correct axis and therefore grow going to impact on the front tooth. Other times, however, they do not come out because, despite being oriented correctly, the jaw is so small that it doesn't give enough space. Basically this tooth doesn't hurt, because the pain is brought about by its coming out through the gum, but however, the risk of future problems remains and radiographic monitoring over time is therefore correct" concludes Dr. Appendino.