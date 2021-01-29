Overloaded hotlines and contradictions in approval: negative headlines dominate the start of vaccination in Europe. In doing so, they hide the fact that there is also progress.

BERLIN / BRUSSELS taz | It is a development that fits seamlessly into the many setbacks, contradictions and ambiguities at the start of corona vaccinations in Europe: On Friday afternoon, the European Pharmacopoeia recommended that the vaccine that Oxford University developed together with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca should be used as a Third vaccine to be approved in the European Union, for all people over 18. The German vaccination commission, however, had previously come to a different assessment: The AstraZeneca vaccine should only be used for people younger than 65 years, it decided on Friday. Because so far there is not enough data for older people.

The vaccination schedules will get further confused. Astrazeneca had previously announced that the EU should receive only 31 million instead of the planned 80 million vaccine doses by the end of March. And for the vaccine, which Biontech sells together with the US company Pfizer, the delivery volume this week was, as announced, significantly lower than originally planned because a plant in the Netherlands is being converted.

This bottleneck exacerbates the already chaotic situation in many federal states. Countries that did not take the second dose of vaccination, but instead relied on the new deliveries, are currently barely able to carry out initial vaccinations and have to cancel some planned appointments. And wherever appointments are made, the infrastructure sometimes collapses completely due to the crowd.

For example, in Lower Saxony, where appointments began on Thursday for everyone who are older than 80 and do not live in homes: around 500,000 people there were entitled to get vaccinated in one fell swoop. There were 250 employees on a telephone hotline and a completely overloaded website. The 15,000 appointments initially available were taken after a good hour, and the vast majority of those willing to be vaccinated remained frustrated. The start of the vaccination outside of the nursing homes on Monday in North Rhine-Westphalia was similarly unsatisfactory.

Deficiency was foreseeable

But even if the federal states could have organized the appointments much better: It was foreseeable from the start that there would not be enough vaccine for everyone interested in the beginning. Of the already approved vaccines from Biontech and Moderna, around 3.5 million have so far been delivered to the federal states.

Around 2.2 million of them have been vaccinated so far. The difference is mainly due to the fact that many countries withhold the second dose, which should be injected three weeks after the first, as a precaution. The number of doses administered daily has recently leveled off at just under 100,000.

However, the chaos at the vaccination appointments hides the fact that things are making good progress, at least among those at particular risk: Of the around 800,000 people living in German nursing homes, around 560,000 had at least received their first injection by Friday, the shows Statistics from the Robert Koch Institute. “We will be able to offer all nursing home residents a vaccination offer by mid-February,” Jens Spahn is convinced.

The CDU health minister seems annoyed by the negative headlines and the associated blame. After all, just one year after the outbreak of the corona epidemic, the third vaccine was approved and more would follow shortly, said Spahn on Friday. “That is a success story.”

Many people not only see it differently in Germany. In many EU countries the situation is much more critical – and the mood is therefore even worse. Portugal has declared a state of emergency and asked the army for help. Spain had to temporarily suspend vaccinations due to a lack of vaccines, France has shut down its campaign due to bottlenecks at the manufacturer Moderna. Italy is threatening US corporation Pfizer with a lawsuit over cut deliveries, and Belgium is investigating whether there are really production problems at Astrazeneca’s local plant.

The British-Swedish group is currently the focus of criticism in Brussels after it has drastically reduced the agreed delivery quantities with reference to start-up difficulties in its Belgian plant. Neither Belgium nor the EU are satisfied with this justification. “We want to know: What’s going on?” Said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday. AstraZeneca has committed to stockpile the vaccines, it said in Brussels. Therefore, the group cannot now excuse itself with current problems. The contract with the company, which the EU Commission published on Friday under pressure from many member states, does little to clarify the matter, because key parts of it have been blackened out.

Also on Friday, the EU decided on an “export license requirement” for corona vaccines. All pharmaceutical companies that have concluded supply contracts with the EU must therefore register deliveries to third countries in Brussels in the future.

The trouble with AstraZeneca is just the last example of a series of mishaps that lasted months that calls into question the entire EU vaccination strategy and which, similar to the spring, could develop into an EU crisis.

It all started in August 2020, under the German EU presidency. At that time, the EU Commission signed its contract with AstraZeneca. The deal only came about two and a half months after a preliminary contract negotiated by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

The vaccination alliance that Spahn had initiated had been converted into a joint initiative at the insistence of Chancellor Angela Merkel and von der Leyen. With this, Merkel and Leyen wanted to prevent national solo attempts, as at the beginning of the corona crisis. At the same time, they wanted to use the concentrated market power of 27 countries to ensure better conditions with the pharmaceutical companies.

But the EU took less money into its hands than the US – and it also made slower progress. Not only was the contract with AstraZeneca delayed. Brussels was also behind on the deals with Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna. In the end, approval also took longer than in Great Britain or the USA. Spahn had to put pressure on the EMA so that the approval for the first vaccine came in time for Christmas.

“This is Europe’s moment,” said von der Leyen, celebrating the late success. The EU had already fallen far behind. This is now taking revenge; the problems even put the head of the commission personally in distress. Von der Leyen has to justify the late order and the delivery problems – her authority was primarily the executive body for the 27 member states. The threads came together in Berlin, at Merkel and Spahn.

The Chancellor and her Health Minister not only ensured that Brussels ordered most of the vaccines from the two German manufacturers Biontech and CureVac. They also secured German extra cans from the joint order. Even the additional order that von der Leyen placed with Biontech at the beginning of January will benefit Germany and the new plant in Marburg.

Good interim results

In many other EU countries, it looks completely different. In their desperation, Spain, Italy and Sweden attack the EU Commission and demand improvements. Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Greece have even called on Council President Charles Michel for help.

He has now brought unused emergency measures into play – including compulsory licenses for vaccines. The federal government has so far rejected this. Spahn, for example, points out that manufacturers already access the production facilities of other companies in order to expand production quickly.

In the second quarter, the federal government continues to hope, that delivery quantities will increase significantly and vaccinations will be significantly accelerated. And everyone who wants to be vaccinated should receive their first injection in the summer, Spahn continues to assure – although it is no longer about the meteorological summer, but about the calendar, which ends on September 21. Because the general election will take place a few days later, it should also be politically relevant whether this promise is kept.

The fact that there are good interim results for other vaccines could help: The US company Novavax reported an effectiveness of around 90 percent in its phase 2 study on Tuesday, including against the British virus mutation. The EU is already in contract negotiations with the company; The commission did not provide any information on Friday about the exact status. The pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson reported on Friday that an effectiveness of 57 to 72 percent had been determined in various studies, and announced that it would apply for emergency approval in the USA as early as next week.

And also with the vaccine from AstraZeneca, with which only people up to 65 are vaccinated in Germany, the last word has not yet been spoken. Because, contrary to what some media reported, previous studies have not shown that it is less effective in older people. So far, there is just too little data to assess the effectiveness. But that will change as soon as further study results are available. Or experiences from Great Britain, where the vaccine is already being used – and with no age restriction.