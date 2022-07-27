Issues fixed on Windows 11? Well, it seems that those related to Start can also be added to the list; Microsoft has stated that it has fixed the related bug, which prevented the correct functioning of the same. Many users, in fact, could not even open the Start or use it via the dedicated key on the keyboard. The problem had arisen on Windows 11 PCs containing update KB5014668 (Build 22000.778) or later and was an optional update released in late June.

“After installing KB5014668 or later updates, it has been reported that a small number of devices may not be able to open the Start menu. On affected devices, clicking or selecting the Start button or using the Windows key on the keyboard may have no effect “ the company had stated when the problem was announced on the web.

Problems related to the Start of Windows 11: here’s how

The bug was fixed by passing directly through Know Issue Rollback: function to restore the PC to a previous state. It is often used by users, and by Microsoft itself, after badly loaded updates or problems related to them. What happens is a simple restore to the previous state, completely automatically on the server side, and does not in any way affect the data present in the PC. In fact, the restoration is done only selectively and you won’t have to worry about making a backup of your documents.

“Automatic resolution propagation to consumer devices and unmanaged corporate devices could take up to 24 hours. Restarting the Windows device may speed up application of the fix. For organization-managed devices that have installed an affected update and are experiencing this issue, you can resolve it by installing and configuring a special Group Policy. The Special Group Policy is available in Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> KB5014668 220721_04201 Rollback of known issues -> Windows 11 (original version “ they explained while solving the problem.