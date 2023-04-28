Today it is vital to be connected, and one of the most used internet sources in the world in the WiFi network, which is why in this note we will tell you what to do if it does not work on your phone cell phone.

At present, the world is constantly hyperconnected, because thanks to the internet, communications and connections occur in seconds, which is why millions of people, and not only the youngest, spend many hours of their days browsing the platforms virtual networks, apps and websites, all of which are fed by the internet.

And, as we mentioned at the beginning, one of the most used internet sources in the world, like the Mobile data of cell phones and other mobile devices, is WiFi.

We recommend you

Given this, for many it can be a real nightmare to see that the WiFi network does not catch or does not work on their cell phones, but fortunately, for most cases, there are solution.

What to do if the WiFi does not catch on the cell phone?

There are different reasons why WiFi may not be taking hold on your smartphone, so knowing them, you can find solutions to these technological problems.

slow wifi

In case the network is slow when you are connected to the WiFi with your cell phone, it may the device is running apps in the background. Meanwhile, this slowness can also have its roots directly with the router, whether it is it is too far from where the smartphone is used or there are too many obstacles between the device and the device.

In the case of the first option, it is enough to go to the Google Play Store and other applications from the cell phone Settings and see if they are running in the background. On the other hand, if you are using the phone very far from the modem, it is best to get closer or, well, buy signal repeaters.

Cell phone does not connect to Wi-Fi

Now, in case the smartphone does not connect to the WiFi network, the first thing to do is Check if the WiFi option is activated on the cell phone. Also, in case the network appears, but the device does not connect, you should Click on it and enter the password again. On the other hand, if the legend “Saved network” appears on the screenbut the device is still without connection, maybe the password is wrong, so it is best to “Forget network” and re-enter the password.

The cell phone does not detect the WiFi network

Finally, in case the cell phone does not detect the WiFi network, it is possible that the router is the one with the problem. First check if the internet focus is green and, if this is not the case, it is best to speak to the telecommunications company. You can also try restarting the modem.