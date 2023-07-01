Surely it has happened to you: you are trying to surf the Internet from your computer, watch a movie on streaming on the TV or download files from the cloud, and there is no way! The Wi-Fi signal does not arrive with sufficient strength and there are cuts or, directly, a notice that it has run out of connection. It is something so common that, according to a recent study by the technology firm devolo, it regularly happens to 53% of the population, and 58% do not know the cause.

These are the reasons for poor Wi-Fi coverage

In reality, everyday items such as household appliances, wireless accessories, furniture, plants, and even walls and pipes, to name a few examples, cause the signal to not have the strength it should. And although placing the router in a central strategic point of the house without objects around it can help, in most cases it is not the solution.

What to do then? One of the options would be to change this router: usually in homes the one installed by the operator with which the fiber optic is contracted is used, but they are usually very basic models (even old ones) that neither have optimal coverage nor offer a speed navigation according to current needs. The ideal would be to use a model compatible with Wi-Fi 6 technology, which reaches speeds of 1,500 Mbps and even more. Just to compare: many of those installed ‘by default’ stay at about 300 Mbps. An example: Dlink Eagle Pro AI AX3200 Smart Router It offers up to 2,402 Mbps in the 5 GHz band and also includes four antennas to take the wireless connection further and interesting functions such as parental control. But, in general terms, this change of router is not a suitable task for everyone, because it is not something as simple as replacing one with another; there is an important configuration work behind it that can become a stumbling block for many.

In small and large houses

The simplest (and also cheapest) would be to opt for some type of Wi-Fi adapter capable of extending the signal. For short distances, a Wi-Fi repeater such as the cheap one may be sufficient. Xiaomi Mi Wi-Fi Range Extender, which simply receives the signal from the router and extends it. Setup is just as easy: just plug it into a socket and pair the device via the app, which guides you step by step. The only drawback is that the further you have to carry the signal, the worse it will perform.

For this reason, in the case of large houses or with several floors, it is necessary to choose more advanced solutions, such as Powerline adapters, which carry the connection through the different rooms through the plugs. A model like the devolo Magic 2 Wi-Fi 6for example, offers a maximum speed of 2,400 Mbps and is compatible with Wi-Fi Mesh: a technology that makes each device automatically connect to the access point that offers the best connection, and not the one they have configured by default as in traditional networks.

This technology is not exclusive to Powerline adapters (in fact, only the most advanced ones are compatible with it), but there are other types of devices that do not work through plugs that have been specially designed to take advantage of it. amazon eero in its different versions or google wifi These would be two of these examples: they consist of a central unit that connects to the modem and then a series of access points (you can install as many as necessary depending on the size of the house) that work as repeaters.

