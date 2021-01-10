We have all had, to a greater or lesser extent, problems with the Wi-Fi connection. Said problems they can have very different causes, and therefore it is possible that we cannot always solve them by ourselves.

We are aware of the frustration that problems with the Wi-Fi connection can cause, and for that reason we have encouraged ourselves to give shape to this article, in which we will review with you the most common problems and we will see how we can solve them.

As always, if you have any questions, you can leave it in the comments and we will be happy to help you solve it. Without further ado, we begin.

1.-My Wi-Fi connection is slow throughout my house

If you notice that the speed of your Wi-Fi connection is much slower than it should, and that this happens to you no matter where you are, the root of the problem may be in your IPS (Internet provider). The fastest, and the simplest, is to first check if there is a fault on the side of your supplier, or if they are carrying out maintenance or tasks that may cause that slowness.

Contact your provider, since you will have doubts in a minute. If it’s not your provider’s fault, We recommend that you follow these steps:

Enter the interface of your router (enter http://192.168.0.1/ in the browser) and check the list of connected devices to rule out intruders that are consuming the bandwidth of your Wi-Fi connection. If you have intruders, change the password and voila, they will not be able to reconnect if they do not know the new password.

If you don't have intruders, try switch to channels that are less saturated. Most current routers typically do this automatically, so keep that in mind.

It is also a good idea to check what kind of band are you using, and assess the particularities of your home. Ideally, use the 5 GHz band and the Wi-Fi 5 standard. If there are a lot of obstacles and interference near the router, that could be the cause of your Wi-Fi connection problems.

Make sure you don't have connected no device based on a pre-Wi-Fi 4 standard as they can cause problems and slow down the entire network.

If none of the above helps, try check for firmware updates for your router. As a last resort, restore the router to factory settings.

2.-My Wi-Fi connection doesn’t work

In case you cannot connect with any device to your Wi-Fi network, there are also many possibilities that it is a problem attributable to your ISP. Again, check before you start “messing around” that it is not his fault by contacting him directly. You will save valuable time.

Once we have ruled out that the problem comes from the IPS, we can put into practice the following measures To resolve such issues with your Wi-Fi connection:

Re-enter the interface of your router and check connection settings , check the network name and password, and make sure you are entering the correct information when trying to connect. It would not be the first time that some user tries to connect many times, does not understand why it does not work and then discovers that he was typing the password wrong.

If you can connect to your Wi-Fi network, but you don't have internet access, check the physical connection (wiring) of the router. You can try using a computer connected to the router by cable to see if you have an Internet connection through that route. In case you don't have a connection, try reboot the router. To do this, you must disconnect it from the power for 60 seconds.

In case you have connection via cable, but not via Wi-Fi, Try checking the settings of the devices you are trying to connect wirelessly. It's also a good idea to scan for malware and use troubleshooting tools if possible. A firmware update can also help.

3.-The Wi-Fi connection is slow in some corners of my house and constantly drops

This is a fairly easy case to explain. These types of Wi-Fi connection problems occur completely naturally. Wi-Fi uses radio waves donut shaped that have a limited scope, and that also, are affected by obstacles and interference.

When we establish a Wi-Fi connection, it occurs bidirectionally, that is, the router sends signals to the connected devices, and they do the same by sending signals to the router. That communication is key to having a good Internet connection.

If the distance between the router and the connected devices is too great, the signal won’t hit these hard enough, and may even, in extreme cases, be lost before reaching them. In the first case we will have a slow and unstable WI-Fi connection due to lack of range, and in the second case we will find a dead zone. To solve this we can:

Change the router position and move it closer to the farthest areas, but be careful not to create problems with the Wi-Fi connection in other places.

Leave the doors open and reduce obstacles it can find the Wi-Fi signal.

Extend the signal range using Wi-Fi repeaters, or PLC devices with Wi-Fi replay.

