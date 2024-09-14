The official Twitter account of My Hero Academia (@myheroacademia) announced that it continues to detect fraudulent votes to choose the most popular hero in the series. We previously shared information about this and it seems that some fans continue to vote in a way that violates the established terms of service.

Those responsible for counting the votes issued a new statement reiterating that invalid votes will be discarded.

He also highlights that the results published on September 5 of the vote of My Hero Academia have already been corrected. Any vote that is considered fraudulent or erroneous will be excluded from the voting. This is why the organizers ask for the fans’ support and understanding.

We Recommend: My Hero Academia, season 7 episode 17, what time does the new episode come out, how and where to watch it.

As you can see, this is a very sad matter. Although there was a tendency from the beginning to decide who would win, that does not justify voting incorrectly.

Fountain: Twitter.

At this stage of the World Best Hero voting, the name of this initiative is My Hero AcademiaYou can vote more than once, but only one vote from the same person is accepted per day. So some people had to find a way to do it illegally.

The final round is still to come, which will take place at the end of the year. Shueisha will have to keep a close eye on it, as those votes will surely decide the winner.

While the vote of My Hero Academia The fan art contest faces its problems, too. So many talented fans are participating that those checking their entries are completely overwhelmed.

Fountain: Twitter.

It should be noted that this poll is conducted online and via Twitter. That is why the results, which were to be published on September 15, will now be published on the 20th of this month. This was also to be expected.

Apart from My Hero Academia We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.