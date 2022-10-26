Appliances are machines that can give faults that cause them not to work as they should. Sometimes, the washing machine does not clean or rinse the clothes well and, other times, it is the dryer that does not perform its function well and does not leave the clothes completely dry. For these common problems, these are the solutions proposed by the OCU to prevent us from having to call the technician and turning them into an expensive repair.

The first thing to take into account is whether the dryer is under warranty, if so, it is important to contact the technical service to resolve the incident. It may also happen that it is not a common fault, so, in this case, it is best to contact a specialized technician.

The washing machine does not turn on



One of the common problems is that the washing machine does not turn on. In this case, check that the device is plugged in and that there is current in the circuit, since the circuit protection switch may trip. Another action that causes the dryer not to work is that the door remains open and is not completely closed, which prevents the circuit from starting. Some dryers have a program delay or child lock feature that prevents operation. Some models turn on a warning light when the condensate container is full and this can be one of the reasons why the dryer does not start.

If the clothes do not come out dry it may be because the selected program is not suitable for that type of clothes, if the clothes are very wet when we put them in the dryer, we will have to use a program with a higher spin in the washing machine. The filter can also be one of the causes that the clothes do not dry well, since if it is dirty, it will be less efficient. Another error is related to the capacity of the dryer, if its capacity is exceeded, it will not perform its function correctly.

The program lasts a long time



If the drying program lasts a long time, one of the causes may be that the clothes are very damp, so it is advisable to increase the spin in the washing machine. As happens when the clothes do not come out dry properly, the cause may be a load greater than the capacity of the appliance or the selection of an inappropriate programme. The room in which the dryer is located can also play a role, as if it is not ventilated, moisture can be trapped.

When the dryer leaks water, it may be because it is not installed on a flat and horizontal surface or that the drain rubber is not properly connected. It could also be that clothes or fibers accumulated in the dryer are blocking the correct closing of the door.

The clothes come out with a lot of fluff



Clothes made of natural materials such as wool or cotton generate these balls, which can stick to other clothes. To prevent all our laundry from being filled with this material, it is advisable to check and clean the filter and check the clothes before putting them in the dryer, especially in the area of ​​pockets and folds.