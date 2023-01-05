The first Three Kings Parade that does not run through the center of the city of Murcia began on Thursday along Juan de Borbón Avenue with a considerable delay of more than an hour, due to problems with the allocation of seats. More than a hundred families found that their seats, purchased over the internet, were not available when the space reserved by the authority and protocol platform was found.

Some families claimed to have purchased up to 20 chairs and the police tried to relocate them, although many refused to go to other areas. “It also happened to me at the Burial,” lamented one of those affected.

Numerous people who were left without a chair stand next to the Príncipe de Asturias pavilion with the intention of blocking the parade. /



Personnel from the company Romián SL, responsible for managing the service, came to place chairs in the same place to try to fix the problem. For their part, councilors from the government team of the Murcia City Council chose to get off the rostrum and cede their seats to the affected residents.

Problems with the assignment of chairs caused several moments of tension. / Javier Carrion / AGM

A long wait



From the early hours of the afternoon, thousands of children with their families gathered in the area, with expectant and excited faces, to witness the post-pandemic parade without restrictions, after two years without being able to enjoy this tradition due to the coronavirus.

The floats of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar are accompanied on the premiere tour of the north of the city (Juan de Borbón, Príncipe de Asturias and Juan Carlos I avenues, where it will end at the Plaza Circular) by seven groups of dance, nine comparsas, ten floats, two trains, 25 senior postmen and 30 children, who will collect the letters of the children who want to give them at that moment to their Majesties.

A hundred local police officers, 23 Civil Protection volunteers and fourteen Red Cross volunteers are in charge of security for the parade, as well as a fire station in charge of an anti-terrorist unit.

Families live with mixed feelings about the transfer of the parade out of the center and above all they miss “the magic of the decorated environment and special Christmas lighting of the downtown streets, agree in stating Raúl Andúgar and Noelia Frutos.

Raúl, who has come with his two children and several friendly couples, lives in the center and assures that moving to Juan de Borbón avenue “is not the problem.” Noelia, from Cabezo de Torres, acknowledges that there are more parking facilities. Next to her, her mother, her husband and two young children, are ready to enjoy the parade.