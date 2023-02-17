Due to the safety risks, Tesla is recalling all 363,000 US vehicles equipped with the “Full Self Driving” assistance software, the totally autonomous driving which however requires the presence of a human driver ready to take control at any time. possible software errors in steering, braking and acceleration.

A system that according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSFA) allows cars to travel above the legal speed limits and to cross intersections in an “illegal or unpredictable manner”.

Tests by the US Highway Safety Agency have shown that the failure could create “an unreasonable risk to the safety of motor vehicles based on insufficient compliance with traffic safety laws”.

The FSD Beta system can allow the vehicle to behave in unsafe ways near intersections, such as going straight while in a turn-only lane, ignoring stop signs or proceeding with the steady yellow light without due caution”.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has yet to comment on the nature or extent of the issue, but tweeted that using the word “recall” to describe “a software update” is “anachronistic and completely wrong.” The NHTSFA notice states that the issues are present on all car models that have the current version of the FSD software installed, currently available on Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y.

It also said that Tesla acknowledged 18 crash reports it received between May 8, 2019 and September 12, 2022, which could be related to the fault under investigation.

FSD is considered the key to the business plan, the real attraction of customers to Tesla. Musk argues that the software, even in its current “beta” form, is safer than cars driven solely by humans.