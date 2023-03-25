The deadline for legal entities or companies to submit their annual declaration is April 3 of this year, so they are already preparing their process, however it is They have reported various failures in the tax portal.

The Mexican Institute of Public Accountants (IMCP) and the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF) pointed out that the platform of the Tax Administration Service (SAT) presents errors that prevent the declaration form tax.

These problems, according to the Institutes, pThey put the tax declaration of moral persons at risksince the website does not allow the taxpayers to finish successfully and they are taking almost 5 hours to fill out the form.

Just this Tuesday, March 21, the National Executive Committee of the IMEF presented a document in which the SAT on “problems detected at the time of preparing the 2022 annual declaration of legal entities and the consequences that are looming before it.”

What are the problems facing the SAT platform?

The errors that the SAT platform has for tax declaration are:

Earnings are not uploaded to the app.

The loss module is not loaded, so it asks if the loss is true or not.

Financial statements are added, including that of cash flow and change in capital.

It makes a comparison between the financial year 2021 and 2022, so information on income, financial, flow and capital statements must be uploaded.

Due to the above, more than 20,000 IMCP and IMEF accountants asked the SAT for an extension of at least 15 days so that legal entities can comply with their tax obligations in a timely manner.

We recommend you read: