Useful Kitchen Hacks to peel onion garlic: Most Indian food seems incomplete without garlic-onion gravy. Both things not only enhance the taste of food but also increase the fragrance. But peeling them while preparing food is not a matter of everyone. In such a situation, understanding your problems, you are told that there are some smart kitchens that will quickly overcome your problems and you will be able to cook tasty food for your family.



onion-

If you too are included in the list of people whose tears start flowing from the eyes as soon as the onion is cut, then this hack is for you. To peel the onion, first cut its root from above. Now try to peel the onion peels by hand. Keep in mind that before cutting the onion, soak it in the freezer or bowl of water for 15 minutes. By doing this, the pungent smell of onion will go away and you will not have trouble in peeling onion.

Garlic

While peeling garlic does not stick its sticky part in your hands, for this, apply a drop of olive oil in your hands or knife while peeling garlic. This makes you quick Garlic will be peeled.

Ginger-

You can use a spoon to remove the ginger peel.