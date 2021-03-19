The Ministry of Finance explained the problems with online registration of foreign passports. This was stated by the deputy head of the department Oleg Kachanov, reports RIA News…

According to him, the reason for the unstable operation of the electronic service for accepting applications for registration of passports through the portal “Gosuslugi” is associated with the functioning of the information system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Kachanov stressed that after the installation of new software on the side of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the service will soon become available as usual. He also assured that measures will be taken to prevent similar situations in the future.

It is noted that in recent days, users of the “Gosuslugi” portal have faced a number of problems when issuing foreign biometric passports. Approximately 20 percent of applicants were unable to make full use of the service.

Earlier it was reported that a new dangerous method of online fraud was recorded in Russia. The criminals began sending out phishing emails on behalf of the alleged “State Services”. They concluded that people tend to trust the government and do not always check the letters they receive. The Ministry recalled that letters from “Gosuslug” come from one single address – [email protected] and are duplicated in the personal account on the portal.